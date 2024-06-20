Creators of ‘The Donkey King’ announce ‘My Daddy My Superhero’ featuring Fahad Mustafa

The makers of the blockbuster animated movie ‘The Donkey King’ launched the announcement teaser of their next animated movie ‘My Daddy My Superhero’ featuring the voice of Fahad Mustafa.

This was befittingly revealed on Father’s Day by Mangu himself.

‘My Daddy My Superhero’ promises to be an ode to every father with a 70 sec announcement teaser video that left us asking for more. With stunning visuals, natural voice acting and impactful animation this movie is all set to break new ground in the Pakistani animated industry.

Co-produced by Talisman Animation Studios and Geo Films, My Daddy my Superhero will have its worldwide theatrical release in 2025 and we can’t wait!