PIA’s Post-Hajj Operation: Karachi Welcomes First Return Flight from Jeddah

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back 160 pilgrims to Karachi on PK 860, marking the city’s first post-Hajj flight from Jeddah.

The pilgrims were warmly received by PIA’s District Manager Omar Khan, Airport Manager Javaid Pechuho, and other PIA officials.

PIA will bring back over 35,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia through 171 flights.

Under the government Hajj scheme, approximately 19,500 pilgrims, under private Hajj schemes around 14,900, and nearly 630 service workers will return to Pakistan.

PIA will operate post-Hajj flights for Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

Pilgrims from Sukkur and Quetta will travel directly from Karachi.

PIA’s post-Hajj operation will conclude on July 21.