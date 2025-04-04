Legendary Indian actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

Legendary Indian actor, producer, and director Manoj Kumar has passed away at the age of 87. He was known for his unique roles in thrillers, action films, and movies that highlighted social issues. His health had declined over recent months due to various medical complications related to old age, including a serious liver ailment.

Reports indicate that Kumar was hospitalized in Mumbai on April 3. Unfortunately, he suffered a heart attack and died in the early hours of April 4. Many Bollywood figures, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences and paid tribute to his remarkable career.

Born in Amritsar in 1937, Kumar began his film career after the partition of India. He was one of the first heroes in the Hindi film industry. Manoj Kumar earned fame for his roles in patriotic films and became a beloved figure in Indian cinema. His real name was Harikrishan Goswami, and he starred in many notable films between the 1960s and 1970s.

Throughout his career, he received multiple awards, including the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. In addition to acting, he produced and directed numerous films. His last appearance on screen was in “Maidan-e-Jang,” released in 1995. Kumar leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of Indian cinema.