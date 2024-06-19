Chinese bus manufacturer and Master Motor enters a joint venture 

Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong and Master Motor have entered a joint venture for the local production of new energy city buses in Pakistan.

According to an official statement issued by Master Motor, a memorandum of understanding was signed to locally manufacture and assemble the energy city buses in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, Yutong Master will set up a new greenfield plant for the operation and will become the first and only company to produce city buses in the country.

Yutong’s new energy city buses are available in hybrid and electric powertrains and aim to meet the needs of public transport across Pakistan, supporting government efforts to upgrade transportation infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by Danial Malik, Director of Master Motor, and Huang Yuanchao of Yutong at the Pakistan Shenzhen Business Conference on June 5, 2024.

The conference aimed to foster new business opportunities and stimulate economic activity in Pakistan.

Yutong, the world’s largest bus manufacturer, has led the global market for nine years, holding over 15% global and 36.1% Chinese market share.

Established in 2013, Yutong Master quickly became the leading bus manufacturer in Pakistan, serving as a trusted partner for public and private fleet users, Gwadar Pro reported.

Hydropower Station

The first unit of Pakistan Suki Kinari Hydropower Station, the largest hydropower power station invested and constructed by China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd, has successfully started and formally entered the wet testing phase.

Unit 4, as the first unit is known, passed a series of tests after starting-up, operating smoothly and meeting the design requirements.

It will undergo further testing such as a temperature stability test and an overspeed test to ensure that all technical indicators meet the design standards before preceeding to trial operations.

Addressing the start-up ceremony, Cheng Dan, General Manager of China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., noted that the commencement of wet testing for the first unit marks a major “final sprint” stage in project construction, moving closer to the goal of operation and power generation.

Located on the Kunha River in the Mansehra area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan, the SK hydropower station is a key project in the first batch of priority projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is equipped with four impulse units with a total installed capacity of 884MW.

Upon completion, the project can provide 3.212 billion kilowatt hours of clean electricity annually, and effectively solving one-fifth of Pakistan’s electricity gap, Gwadar Pro reported.

Chinese Peanuts

Planting area of Chinese peanut varieties to reach 2,000 acres in Pakistan.

Last month, farmers in Lahore received a special batch of peanut seeds. These seeds originated from Weifang in Shandong Province which is renowned for its high-quality agricultural products.