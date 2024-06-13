KP Health Deptt issues advisory against measles, Nigellaria

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) Health Department Thursday issued an advisory regarding Measles and Nigellaria to all relevant institutions for the prevention of both the diseases.

“The Public health professionals directed to spread awareness of Measles and Nigellaria wherein Children under 15 years of age who are vaccinated against measles may be susceptible to infection,” said in the advisory.

“Avoid putting water in the nose while swimming and diving to avoid Nigellaria,” said the advisory.

Water tanks, swimming pools should be cleaned with chlorine, the advisory issued by KP Health Department said. In the advisory, all the relevant departments and other agencies of the Health Department had been directed to monitor suspected cases of Measles and Nigellaria so that timely action would be taken for its prevention.