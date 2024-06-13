‘Coke Studio’ Season 15 takes Pakistan to the world with ‘Blockbuster’ billboard in NYC

Coke Studio Season 15’s “Blockbuster” takes centre stage on a billboard, lighting up New York’s iconic Times Square, in a vibrant celebration of Pakistani music and culture.

“Blockbuster” is vibrant anthem bursting with Pakistani pride, which has captivated audiences worldwide, garnering 11 million views in just two short weeks. This powerful collaboration features rap sensation Faris Shafi and the dynamic Umair Butt, alongside the captivating vocals of the all-women folk ensemble, Gharwi Group.

Curated and produced by the visionary Xulfi, the song masterfully blends the electrifying energy of Faris Shafi’s rap with Umair Butt’s rich vocals and the soulful tradition of the Gharwi Group. Directed by the acclaimed Zeeshan Parwez, the song’s music video is a cinematic masterpiece, shot in a single take and showcasing the vibrant chaos and infectious spirit of a Pakistani Mohalla (neighbourhood).

“Blockbuster” is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of collective identity and individual dreams. It follows Faris Shafi and Umair Butt as they navigate a bustling neighborhood, inspiring listeners of all ages to believe in themselves and chase their dreams. Coke Studio continues to push boundaries and connect audiences worldwide, bringing the rich tapestry of Pakistani music to the forefront of the global stage.