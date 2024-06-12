LHC orders amendment in rules to retain father’s name in female CNIC

The Lahore High Court Wednesday ordered to amend the Immigration Department rules to retain the father’s name on the national identity card of women. The Lahore High Court has directed the Department of Immigration and Passports to complete amendments within three months in the rules allowing women to put their father’s name on computerized national identity cards and passports. Justice Asim Hafeez passed the order on a petition filed by Meher Bano Langriyal, who said that a married woman has the right to have her father’s name on her identity documents.