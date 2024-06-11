Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 2024

Poland’s talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski came off injured on Monday after 32 minutes as they won their last Euro 2024 warm-up 2-1 against Turkey in Warsaw. His strike partner in Hellas Verona’s Karol Swiderski had already left the field after hurting his right ankle celebrating scoring the goal that gave Poland a 12th-minute lead. Baris Yilmaz levelled for Turkey after 77 minutes but Nicola Zalewski scored a winner in added time. Poland, who kick off their Euro campaign against the Netherlands on June 16, have already lost Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, who was injured against Ukraine on Friday.