Govt set to present FY2024-25 budget tomorrow

Amid challenges both at internal and external levels, the incumbent government is all set to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Parliament on June 12 (Wednesday).

The budget will be presented by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by economy at domestic and international fronts. Hence, mitigating the people’s sufferings, transforming the agriculture sector, promoting information technology (IT), and boosting exports would be the main focus of the document, sources said. In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

The sources said the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines. The budget was being prepared in close coordination among all the departments and ministries involved in the budget related events, including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey, they added.