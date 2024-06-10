Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing a diplomatic source. Russian ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora confirmed to Vedomosti that the president’s visit to Pyongyang will happen and is being “actively prepared”. The newspaper said Putin could visit Vietnam as early as June and most likely immediately after his visit to North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia last September for talks with Putin. He toured Russia’s Vostochny space launch centre in the far east, and Putin promised to help North Korea build satellites.