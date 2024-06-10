Titmus cruises into 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic trials

World record holder Ariarne Titmus eased into the 400m freestyle final at Australia’s Olympic swimming trials in Brisbane on Monday, with Elijah Winnington qualifying top in the men’s 400 heats. Olympic champion Titmus won her heat comfortably in four minutes and 01.57 seconds at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre, six seconds off her world best 3:55.38, to be top seed for the final in Monday’s evening session.

Titmus is ranked second in the world in the event this year behind Canadian teen Summer McIntosh, who clocked 3:59.06 at Olympic trials last month.

Lani Pallister is in line to be Australia’s second women’s 400m entrant at Paris, following in the footsteps of her Olympian mother and co-coach Janelle, who swam at the 1988 Seoul Games and won three medals at the 1990 Commonwealth Games.