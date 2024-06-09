Captain along with six soldiers embrace martyrdom after IED went off: ISPR

A Captain along with six soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security Forces in Lakki Marwat district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyred soldiers were identified as Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age: 26 years, resident of Kasur District) along with six other brave sons of the soil; Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age: 50 years, resident of; Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age: 34 years, resident of: Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age: 36 years, resident of: Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 33 years, resident of: Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age: 27 years, resident of: Gilgit district), Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district); who made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act would be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas Shaheed belonged to Kasur district of Punjab. He got commission in Northern Light Infantry of Pakistan Army in 2020. He was going to get married on June 19, 2024. Faraz Ilyas Shaheed is survived by his parents and siblings.

Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir Shaheed belonged to Skardu district of Gilgit Baltistan. He performed the duties of defending the homeland for 31 years. Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir Shaheed has left his wife, two sons and five daughters among the mourners.

Lance Naik Hussain Ali Khan Shaheed belonged to Ghizer district. He served in Pakistan Army for 14 years. Lance Naik Hussain Ali Khan Shaheed is survived by his parents and siblings.

Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar Shaheed belonged to Ganche district of Gilgit Baltistan. He served in the Pakistan Army for 13 years to defend the homeland. Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar Shaheed has left his wife, two daughters and two sons among the bereaved.

Sepoy Manzoor Shaheed belonged to Gilgit district. He served in Pakistan Army for 6 years for homeland defense. Sepoy Manzoor Shaheed has left behind his wife and three daughters.

Sepoy Asadullah Shaheed belonged to Multan. He performed national defense duties in Pakistan Army for 14 years. Sepoy Asadullah Shaheed has left his wife and one son among the bereaved.

Sepoy Rashid Mehmood Shaheed belonged to Rawalpindi. He served in the Pakistan Army for 13 years in defense of the homeland. Sepoy Rashid Mehmood is survived by his parents and siblings.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and others expressed grief over the martyrdom of security forces’ personnel .