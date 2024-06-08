Six more children die of measles, pneumonia

Three more children died of measles in Kamiana Thatta area of Pattoki as the outbreak of measles among children has become uncontrollable on Saturday.

The number of children who have died due to measles in last twenty days has increased to 10 while more than two dozen children are under treatment in the hospitals.

The people of the area are protesting against the current plight of children deprived of basic facilities. On the other hand epidemic situation of measles continues in the Bahawalpur city and its surroundings as 23 more children infected with measles during the last 24 hours. According to report, 19 infected children are under treatment in Bahawal Victoria Hospital while four infected children are in Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital.

The number of children admitted in both hospitals increased to 81 as a total of 67 children are under treatment at Bahawal Victoria Hospital while 14 are at Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital. During the last 24 hours, 8 children recovered and went home. Hospital officials said that the condition of 10 children under treatment for measles is still critical. During the last one week, three suspected children have died of measles.

Parents of two children infected with measles took the children back without medical treatment. Meanwhile, three children under treatment due to pneumonia died in Nishtar Hospital Multan. Two children with pneumonia, one child was also suffering from meningitis and pneumonia.

However, measles reports of the affected children are still awaited. Three children, Azadar, Meerab and Noor Bibi, died under treatment in the Isolation Ward of Nishtar Hospital. The ages of the children were between eight months and one and a half years. Two children belong to Multan and one belongs to Kabirwala.