Shazia Marri urges govt to convene NEC meeting

Secretary Information for Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Shazia Marri on Saturday urged the government to convene a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) to formulate a comprehensive economic plan.

Addressing a press conference, she highlighted the importance of forming the NEC to ensure equal development across the country.

She praised the significant contributions of President Asif Ali Zardari in empowering the provinces and suggested that the current government could benefit from his experience.

Shazia Marri called on the government to provide maximum relief to the public in the upcoming federal budget and advocated for subsidies to support the oppressed class.

She said that the Sindh government had allocated Rs. 22 billion for universities last year and is planning to increase this allocation to Rs. 30 billion this year.

Expressing concerns about widespread load shedding, particularly in Sindh where it can last up to 20 hours, she urged the government to take immediate action.

She also highlighted the compounded problems of water shortages due to the inability to run electric motors during load shedding.

Responding to a question, she reaffirmed the PPP’s historical support for journalists, mentioning that the party did not support the defamation law and that its leadership had previously participated in protest camps with journalists.

Shazia Marri reiterated the PPP’s ongoing commitment to addressing key national issues and advocating for the rights and welfare of the public.