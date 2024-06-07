Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24

The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.2 billion during May 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 15.3 per cent on month on month basis and 54.2 per cent on year on year basis, said a news release here. Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 27.1 billion has been recorded during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2023-24, showing and increase of 7.7 per cent as compared to the same period of last year. Workers’ remittances inflows during May 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia (US$819.3 million), United Arab Emirates (US$668.5 million), United Kingdom (US$473.2 million) and United States of America (US$359.5 million).