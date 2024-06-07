Pakistan’s exports to UK increase by 2.31% in 10 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United Kingdom (UK) witnessed an increase of 2.31 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to the UK were recorded at US $1.683 billion during July-April (2023-24) against exports of US $1.645 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the UK also surged to $154.613 million in April 2024 against the export of $151.111 million in April 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the UK decreased by 13.39 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $178.517 million in March 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.64 percent in the first ten months, from US $23.199 billion to US $25.669 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from the UK into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $695.909 million against US $512.171 million last year, showing an increase of 35.87 percent in July-April (2023-24). On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the UK also increased to US $43.003 million in April 2024, against the export of US $31.875 million in April 2023.