Nepalese ambassador calls on KP Governor

Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

They also discussed an increasing cooperation in different sectors between the two countries especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor invited Nepalese business community to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Karim Kundi said trade sector would be largely benefited with the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that vast opportunities of investment in different sectors including mines, mineral, energy, gemstones and tourism are existed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wants equal opportunities for educated male and female besides youth to excel in their respective fields to increase pace of economic development.

The Governor said that technical manpower and educated youth would be largely benefited from foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor said that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was placed in an important strategic geographical location in world.

The Nepalese Ambassador stressed on expanding bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefits of people of Pakistan and Nepal.

The Nepalese Ambassador said that there is historic relations between Pakistan and Nepal.