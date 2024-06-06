PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 356.51 points, a negative change of 0.48 per cent, closing at 73,862.93 points against 74,219.44 points the previous day.

A total of 352,738,992 shares valuing Rs12.312 billion were traded during the day as compared to 348,549,582 shares valuing Rs 16.389 billion the previous day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 249 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 67 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,606,340 shares at Rs 1.31 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 14,855,744 shares at Rs 4.43 per share and Dewan Motors with 13,692,244 shares at Rs 39.44 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 14.98 per share price, closing at Rs 435.12 whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 13.26 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,292.72.

Sazgar Engineering Work Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 52.72 per share closing at Rs 787.49, followed by Services Industries Limited with a Rs 45.50 decline to close at Rs 929.74.