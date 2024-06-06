Butchers unveil Eidul Azha slaughter rates

The Meat Merchants Association (MMA) has announced the official rate list for animal sacrifices during Eidul Azha, with costs soaring for the festive season.

According to the association, the cost for sacrificing a heifer has been set at Rs. 20,000. Goat sacrifices will cost Rs. 10,000, while the rate for slaughtering a camel has been fixed at Rs. 40,000.

The association also noted that rates for sacrifices on the second and third days of Eid will be nearly half of the initial day’s prices, offering some relief to latecomers. As Eid al-Adha approaches, the prices demanded by butchers typically escalate, reflecting the high demand and festive inflation.