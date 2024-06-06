From Hindsight

The partnership between the USA and Pakistan was shaped by a mix of geostrategic and economic factors after the division of the Subcontinent in 1947. The ideological and political rivalry gave way to the Cold War between the USA and the erstwhile USSR, following the defeat of the Axis powers in WW-II. The strategic location of Pakistan bordering the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Indian Ocean made it an important player in the regional geopolitical matrix after the partition of the Subcontinent in 1947. To counterbalance the spread of communism in South Asia, the USA had to enhance its diplomatic, economic, and military interests with Pakistan, particularly after India adopted a non-aligned stance during the American-Soviet Cold War of 1947-1989. Pakistan assisted the USA almost as a proxy state receiving significant economic and military aid for containing the spread of communism in the region playing a key role in the US-backed ‘Afghan Jihad’. However, the alliance with the USA proved quite expensive, resulting in the radicalisation of society, the spread of religious fanaticism, economic hardships, and diplomatic strains; all contributing to an intricate connection with lasting consequences.

The concerns of Pakistan about Indian dominance necessitated a powerful international ally to counterbalance the strategic equation. The grouping with the USA offered a seat at the global table enhancing international stature but at a heavy cost. After the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Pakistan stood between ‘the devil and the deep sea’ and opted to support ‘Afghan Jihad’ sponsored by the USA. This certainly improved the global standing, military potential and financial health of Pakistan. After 9/11, Pakistan once again hanged in the balance and ultimately chose to join the coalition forces headed by the USA to fight GWOT. Factually, the geostrategic compulsions with a focus on security and regional stability have always driven Pakistan to an alliance with the USA since its creation.

The political use of religion in terms of jihad to fight the Soviets was a primary factor in militarizing the society since the 1970s. The misnomer of ‘Jihad’ has nurtured a relationship that has transformed Islam into a fundamentalist creed which has spawned a militant brand of religion to fight its existential enemies. The Jihadis have transformed the rhetoric of jihad into violence and terror through the promotion of Islamic fear to take Islam back to its pristine glory. With the least commitment to the existing social order, these Islamists with their politics of extremism have defamed Islam in general and Pakistan in particular.

The current approach to address terrorism, religious fanaticism, financial corruption, and political instability involves enhancing democratic institutions, promoting judicial autonomy, and tackling poverty, inequality, and unemployment that breed discontent and radicalisation. It is essential to create a long-term well-rounded plan to work with neighbouring nations and international allies to fight against terrorism, exchange intelligence, advance forward-thinking beliefs, empower women, embrace cultural differences, combat extremist ideologies, limit military involvement in governmental affairs, empower provinces to address local issues, reduce federal dominance, foster a broad national consensus on key issues and promote political stability through inclusive decision-making. To achieve a stable and prosperous nation-state, a united effort from the government, civil society, and citizens is indispensable in implementing these steps and addressing the complex challenges at hand.

The diplomacy of confrontation refers to an approach to international relations that emphasises assertive and forceful communication, often involving threats, sanctions, or even military action, to achieve strategic goals or resolve conflicts. This approach is often contrasted with diplomatic approaches, which prioritise dialogue, compromise, and mutual understanding. It can take many forms including, coercive diplomacy, military intervention and hard-line negotiation. While the diplomacy of confrontation can be effective in certain situations, it also carries risks, such as escalation, damage to mutual relationships, and unpremeditated consequences, and may be seen as illegitimate or hypocritical. Examples of the diplomacy of confrontation include the US approach to Iran, including sanctions and military threats, Russia’s actions in Ukraine, China’s territorial disputes with neighbouring countries, and the American trade policy using tariffs and threats to coerce trading partners into concessions.

The diplomacy of coexistence refers to an approach to international relations that signifies mutual harmony, understanding, and cooperation among the neighbouring nations. This approach emphasizes building links between countries, fostering dialogue, and common ground to address shared challenges and promote shared interests. Key principles include multilateralism, diplomatic engagement, cooperative problem-solving, cultural exchange, economic interdependence, conflict prevention, values for human rights, and the well-being of all individuals. The strategy of coexistence offers multiple benefits, including peaceful resolution of conflicts, enhanced global cooperation, shared economic growth, strengthening international institutions, and ensuring a more stable and prosperous world. Examples of the diplomacy of coexistence include the European Union, the ASEAN, the United Nations peacekeeping initiatives, the Paris Agreement on climate change, the WTO’s multilateral trade agreements, and the International Committee of the Red Cross cooperation on economic and social issues. To navigate the prevailing internal and external dynamics effectively, the politics of ‘live and let live’ with neighbouring countries is crucial.

