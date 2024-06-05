LHC orders permanent closure of shops selling dead chicken meat

The Lahore High Court has ordered the permanent sealing of shops selling meat of dead chicken in Lahore’s Tollinton Market.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim on Wednesday issued a written order for the previous hearing on a set of petitions filed by a citizen Haroon Farooq and others seeking redress of the issue of smog in the province.

The court order detailed that, according to a report from the Punjab Food Authority, a large number of dead chickens were disposed of in Tollinton Market. It added that a report should be presented regarding the disposal of waste from the market and its cleanliness after an investigation. The court, in the order, also called a report from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) about the maintenance of government parks in collaboration with local committees.