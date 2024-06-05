Daily Times

Thursday, June 06, 2024


US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports

APP

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first ten months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-April 2023-24 were recorded at US 4,497.658 million against the exports of US $ 4,993.310 million during July-April 2022-23, showing a decline of 9.92 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $2,341.089 million against the exports of US $1,700.303 million last year, showing an increase of 37.68 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,683.655 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,645.754 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1,637.779 million against US $1,207.041 million last year, showing an increase of 35.68 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1,235.348 million against US $1,366.321 million last year, data said. During July-April, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,143.879 million against $1,210.378 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $918.011 million against $951.240 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,199.450 million against the exports of US $1,156.110 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $433.567 million against $435.954 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $542.165 million against US $644.104 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $421.556 million against US $487.161 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $447.907 million against US $583.823 million.

