Coaster-bus, reaching the hundredth e-challan, seized in Lahore

The coaster bus that completed the century in e-challans has been seized by Lahore Traffic Police during an ongoing campaign, reported on Wednesday.

According to Traffic Police, the bus driver violated the traffic signal 99 times, left the e-challan 10 times and violated the lane line 8 times.

The bus driver allegedly violated traffic rules 117 times and has been fined Rs86,000.

The vehicle was impounded at Garhi Shahu police station.

In this regard, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar said that traffic load management, monitoring and surveillance are being ensured with the help of cameras.

Amara Athar said maximum utilization of Safe City is being achieved for best traffic management.