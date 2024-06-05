Shehbaz begins China trip as two nations move to upgrade CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday landed in China’s Shenzhen on the first leg of his official visit to the country, as Islamabad seeks initiation of the long-due second phase of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, aside from attracting more Chinese investment.

Upon arrival in the Chinese city, PM Shehbaz was welcomed by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China, Luo Huanghao.

“Impressed by the city’s skyline and development that symbolises modern day China. Looking forward to my engagements with the provincial authorities, business community and industry giants here before proceeding to Beijing for official talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders and high officials,” the premier wrote on his X handle after landing in the Chinese city.

This is Sharif’s maiden visit to Islamabad’s longtime ally after assuming his second term in March this year. During his two-day stay in Shenzhen, the prime minister and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors. Among the high-level meetings scheduled for his official trip, PM Shehbaz is set to meet President Xi Jinping and conduct delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang in the Chinese capital.

Before boarding the plane from Lahore to China, PM Shehbaz expressed confidence that his visit will further elevate friendship to a higher pedestal between Islamabad and Beijing.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be taken to a new era in which special focus would be given to the promotion of business-to-business links as well as the execution of mega projects on a government-to-government basis.

Presenting his agenda for talks with top Chinese leadership, the premier said new agreements and partnership will be discussed in the areas of agriculture, mines and minerals, information technology, infrastructure development, skill and vocational training of youth, industries, and Special Economic Zones.

The prime minister added that discussion will also be held on commercialisation of Gwadar port as well as the expansion of silk route through sea and road.

Highlighting the strong bonds that exist between the two countries, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan-China friendship is everlasting and there is no precedence of such a relationship in the world. He said Beijing always supported Pakistan unconditionally in difficult times.

The premier said China has always raised voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people in categorical terms. He added that Pakistan also supports the Chinese stance on their core issues including One China policy and South China Sea. PM Shehbaz was highly appreciative of the vision and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping saying his approach not only has made China the second largest economic and military power in the world but also led the world towards peace and prosperity.

“We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans,” the prime minister said in an interview with the representatives of different Chinese media groups including Xinhua news agency, national broadcaster CCTV and CGTN Urdu, prior to his first official visit to China after assuming office.

He said through the visit, Pakistan hoped to promote interaction between enterprises in both countries, utilize Special Economic Zones and Pakistan’s labor advantages to establish joint ventures, facilitate the transfer of industries and technologies, and enhance Pakistan’s manufacturing output, to promote constructing upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a detailed interaction, the prime minister spelled out his government’s priorities to improve the national economy through structural and institutional reforms, cost-cutting, industrialisation and facilitation of the investors.

He said Pakistan intended to learn from Chinese experiences and build the SEZs with the first one to be developed at Pakistan Steel Mills premises already connected with the rail network and located near the port. He invited the Chinese provinces and companies to build SEZs and enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies for mutual benefits.

Also inviting the Chinese textile sector to set up their units in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during the visit he would also persuade Huawei to launch short courses for Pakistani youth in information technology and artificial intelligence to make them open their offices and offer their services in the Gulf States and send remittances back to Pakistan.

Similarly, by learning from Chinese agriculture technology, Pakistan desired to multiply its agricultural produce and export them. About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said since the start of its construction in 2013, the achievements of the project had been obvious to all.

“From a more convenient and faster transportation network to a cleaner and more stable energy infrastructure, the CPEC has brought broad development opportunities to Pakistan.” He said as CPEC was entering the second phase, and a new stage of high-quality development, the two countries were cooperating in agriculture, mining, labor-intensive light industry and other fields.