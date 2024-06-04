PSX witnessed bearish trend, loses 908.60 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, loosing 908.60 points, a negative change of 1.20 per cent, closing at 74,666.66 points against 75,575.26 points the previous day.

A total of 414,479,234 shares valuing Rs 18.311 billion were traded during the day as compared to 441,261,756 shares valuing Rs 18.364 billion the previous day. As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 99 of them recorded gains and 279 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were Fauji Cement with 36,618,571 shares at Rs 22.51 per share, K-Electric Limited with 35,198, 695 shares at Rs 4.87 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,707,630 shares at Rs 1.34 per share.

Sapphire Fibers Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 31.51 per share price, closing at Rs 1,438.94 whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris Pakistan Limited with a Rs 10.39 rise in its per share price to Rs 600.00. Mari Petroleum Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 83.43 per share closing at Rs 2,672.60, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with a Rs 68.83 decline to close at Rs 7,926.64.