Launch of UBL Currency Exchange: Transforming Foreign Exchange Services

UBL organized the official launch ceremony of UBL Currency Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank on Monday, June 3, 2024 in Karachi. The event was attended by Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (front, third right), Mr. Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, President & CEO UBL (front, third left) along with senior executives from SBP & UBL.

United Bank Limited (UBL) is proud to announce the official launch of UBL Currency Exchange, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBL, marking a significant stride in our commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction in financial services. Our aim is to offer seamless and secure foreign exchange solutions for individuals and businesses.