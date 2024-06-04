Late qualifiers Poland aim to defy odds

Many Polish fans had envisioned supporting a different team than their own in Germany before striker Robert Lewandowski’s side turned a lacklustre Euro 2024 qualifying campaign into a last-minute ticket, possibly already exceeding local expectations.

Poland were the last team to qualify for the finals when they edged Wales 5-4 on penalties in the playoffs after failing to book a spot directly from a group in which they finished third behind Albania and Czech Republic.

Winning just three of their eight qualifying games, they were close to missing out on the Euro finals for the first time since their debut appearance in 2008.

But drawn into one of the toughest groups with twice European champions France, the Netherlands and Austria, all ranked above them, Poland will face a difficult road to progress to the knockout rounds.

Challenging Austria, whom they face after playing the Netherlands, to try to qualify as one of the best third-place teams could be their best bet of making progress.