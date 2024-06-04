Daily Times

Wednesday, June 05, 2024


PFF names final squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches

APP

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named the final national men’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 matches against Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan. Pakistan will face Saudi Arabia here at the Jinnah Stadium on June 6 followed by an away fixture against Tajikistan on June 11 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan with Diaspora (D) players already joined the team. Squad- Goalkeepers: Yousuf Butt (D), Saqib Hanif and Hassan Ali. Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal (D), Mohammad Fazal (D), Haseeb Khan, Rao Omer Hayat, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Saddam, Waqar Ihtisham, Moin Ahmed and Abdul Rehman. Midfielders: Rahis Nabi (D), Otis Khan (D), Ali Uzair, Umair Ali, Toqeer ul Hassan, Alamgir Ghazi and Ali Zafar. Forwards: Imran Kayani (D), McKeal Abdulah, Fareedulah, Adeel Younas and Shayak Dost. Pakistan are placed in Group G with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan.

