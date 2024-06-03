Iddat case set for fresh hearing on June 25

The appeal of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat Nikkah case was fixed for a fresh hearing after Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred the case on Sessions Court Judge Shahrukh Arjumand’s request.

On May 29, Judge Arjumand, who heard the appeals, wrote a letter to the IHC registrar after the complainant, Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband, expressed no confidence in him – making it inappropriate for him to decide the matter.

The judge noted that a previous application of no confidence had already been dismissed, and this was the second time Maneka had shown no trust in him. Therefore, he requested that the matter be transferred to another court.

Judge Arjumand also mentioned in the letter that Maneka and his lawyer had previously attempted to stall the hearings. He suggested that a time frame for completing the case should be set.

During the last hearing, Khawar Maneka launched verbal attacks on Imran Khan, infuriating PTI supporters, including lawyers, who then assaulted the former outside the courtroom.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal will now hear the appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on June 25.

The court has issued notices to the parties, seeking arguments on the appeals.