ICT admin cuts transport fares

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has approved the reduction in public transport fares in response to the recent drop in petroleum prices.

Starting today, fares for routes longer than 30 kilometers will see a Rs 10 decrease. This change aims to provide relief to daily travelers and reflects the transport union’s agreement to the fare cut, said the ICT Administration Spokesman.

To ensure transparency and compliance, all public transport vehicles are now required to display their lease deeds prominently on their front screens. This move will help passengers verify that the vehicles are operating under the new fare structure.

The transport union has pledged full support for this fare reduction initiative. They assured the authorities of their cooperation in implementing the new fares across all public transport services in the city.