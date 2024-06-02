Swimming in Indus River, CRBC banned

The district administration banned bathing and swimming in Indus River and Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) after multiple drowning incidents were reported during last one month.

According to a notification issued here Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad imposed Section 144 and ordered complete ban on entering and swimming in Indus River and CRBC man canal falling in the jurisdiction of District DIKhan. The decision, taken to ensure the safety of the people, would remain enforced till June 30 or unless withdrawn or modified.