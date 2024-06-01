Alvi defends Imran’s tweet

Former President Dr. Arif Alvi has spoken out in defense of Imran Khan, questioning the accusations of treason associated with reading the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report. Alvi criticized the current government, stating that they are “tyrants” who “torture people and abduct women,” and called for dialogue with all stakeholders, including Khan. He also compared Khan to Socrates, saying that like the ancient philosopher, Khan has “misled” the youth and refused to leave the country. Alvi’s remarks came during a convention titled “Rule of Law” organized by the Insaf Lawyers Forum in Karachi, where he also criticized the government’s handling of the economy and its treatment of political opponents. He asserted that the PTI founder will not seek revenge and urged focus on rectifying the situation. Other speakers at the convention, including Shandana Gulzar, also expressed support for Imran Khan, with Gulzar hailing him as the “leader of the Muslim Ummah” who has fulfilled Quaid-e-Azam’s dreams.