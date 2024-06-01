NEPRA approves major electricity price hike

Amid rising inflation, electricity consumers in Pakistan are facing another financial blow as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a significant increase in electricity prices.

The hike ranges from Rs1.90 to Rs3.28 per unit, adding to the financial burden of households and businesses alike.

NEPRA has forwarded its decision to the government, citing the need for a quarterly adjustment as the primary reason for the price hike. This increase is set to be effective for the months of June, July, and August, impacting electricity bills during the peak summer season when consumption is typically high.

This adjustment will affect not only the general electricity consumers, but also those served by distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country. The decision comes at a time when inflation is already straining the budgets of many Pakistani families, further exacerbating the cost of living.

Meanwhile, in a move that will bring relief to millions of Pakistanis, the government has announced a significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

The government of Pakistan has issued a notification announcing a significant reduction in the prices of petroleum products, effective immediately. According to the notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 4.74 per liter. Additionally, the price of high-speed diesel has been decreased by Rs 3.86 per liter.