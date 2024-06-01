‘Pakistan has over 29 million smokers’: health expert

Renowned health expert Dr. Muhammad Akmal Madni has said that over 29 million people were using tobacco in Pakistan, adding that the menace posed a threat to their overall health.

Talking to media persons here, he said, “The use of tobacco causes the spread of lung diseases, including lung cancer, cardio-vascular diseases, brain stroke, diabetes, and others.”

“A large number of people were found infected with chronic diseases after using tobacco,” he said.

Referring to surveys conducted by different institutes, Dr. Madni said that 17 million people in Pakistan were cigarette smokers, adding that 12 million people used other types of tobacco, including huqqa, tobacco paan, gutka, biree, and mainpuri.

He lamented that some women were also found using tobacco. He urged people to avoid using tobacco in order to protect them from diseases.