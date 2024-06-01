Health minister blames PTI for measles spread in Punjab

The Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer Saturday blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the spread of measles, saying that the previous government did not pay attention to the vaccination of children in the province. Provincial ministers Khawaja Imran Nazeer and Khawaja Salman Rafique held a press conference regarding the spread of measles in Punjab.

On this occasion, Imran Nazeer said that the Punjab government is taking steps to improve the health sector and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is paying special attention to the health and education sector, but today we are suffering the losses of the previous government.

The Minister of Health Punjab held the PTI government responsible for the spread of measles that if they had paid attention, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government does not have to bear all this.

He said that the health sector was seriously damaged in the previous regime, there is a need for a better system for health in Punjab.