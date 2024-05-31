Agriculture chemicals import grows by 5.38%

Agriculture and other chemicals group imports into the country during the first 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 5.38 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2023-24 chemicals related to agriculture and others valued at $7.084 billion were imported as against the imports of $7.487 billion in the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of fertilizer manufactured into the country increased by 13.02 per cent as over 1.232 million metric tons of the fertilizer valued at $611.780 million were imported as compared to the imports of 796,090 metric tons worth of $541.312 of the same period of last year, it added.