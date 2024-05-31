Sindh NAT 2023 Results: Girls excel in Maths, English

The Pakistan Institute of Education announced the 2023 National Achievement Test (NAT) results for Sindh on Friday, covering English, Urdu/Sindhi, Maths, and Science for grade 4 and grade 8 students.

According to the findings, girls are slightly ahead of boys in Maths and English, and the performance of Grade 8 students in rural schools is said to be better overall. Students showed significant improvement in Maths, English and Urdu/Sindhi. According to Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya, Director General Pakistan Institute Of Education, “The launch of the National Achievement Test results in Sindh marks a step forward in our collaborative efforts to improve education across Pakistan. By working together with the Directorate of Curriculum, Assessment and Research (DCAR), we can leverage each other’s expertise to create a more comprehensive assessment system. This includes utilizing PIE’s recently developed item banking software and expanding assessments beyond grades 4 and 8 to include foundational learning. Sharing ownership of the data at the provincial level allows us to tailor interventions and decision-making based on specific provincial needs.

Today’s (Friday’s) report provides a valuable foundation for continued collaboration. Ultimately, this is about ensuring the authenticity and impact of data, not just presenting results, to drive meaningful improvements in the educational landscape of Sindh.” Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Education & Literacy, remarked, “The National Achievement Test launch and these results for Sindh are a valuable exercise. I want to express my appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training for this initiative. Assessing learning in grades 4 and 8, along with the feedback from parents, headteachers, and communities, provides crucial insights.

The encouraging performance in Maths, particularly in rural areas, stands out.” However, these assessments also remind us that while learning outcomes are important, so too is fostering creativity and critical thinking. We must move beyond a system solely focused on marks. Reforms are underway – STEDA and PITE’s teacher capacity building projects are ongoing.

We’re budgeting for STEM education in elementary schools, including dedicated junior science teachers. Math instruction needs a shift away from rote learning, focusing on its practical applications. Student learning must be an integrated approach. Students are our most important stakeholders. I commend PIE for presenting this report, and I look forward to further discussions on how these findings can inform future reforms.”