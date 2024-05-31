IG Punjab encourages brave Ghazis with medals

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that brave Ghazi who sacrificed their arm, leg and other organs in the line of duty are the heroes of the Police department, nothing can replace the unparalleled services of these brave officers and officials.

He expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony of giving silver awards to police officials in a function held at the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police department is continuing all possible measures for the best treatment and early recovery of these brave sons. Names of all ghazis are engraved on the ghazi wall of central police office, ghazi package facilities will be provided to them, he added.

The IG Punjab commended the brave Ghazis of the police force for their exemplary service and encouraged them with IG Ghazi Medals.