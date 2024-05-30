Dejan Joveljic scores twice as Galaxy knock off FC Dallas

Dejan Joveljic’s brace led the LA Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night in Carson, Calif.

Riqui Puig scored the other goal for the Galaxy (7-2-7, 28 points), which stretched its home unbeaten streak to seven (4-0-3). LA is unbeaten in six matches overall (2-0-4).

Patrickson Delgado scored for FC Dallas (3-7-4, 13 points), which saw its streak of matches with at least a point snapped at three.

Puig escaped two Dallas defenders and put a right-footed shot past keeper Maarten Paes four minutes into second-half stoppage time to give the Galaxy a 3-1 lead. Puig has six goal contributions (three goals, three assists) in LA’s seven home matches this season. Joveljic’s second of the match gave the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute.

LA was awarded a second penalty kick in the 65th minute when Sebastien Ibeagha took Diego Fagundez down in the area. On the ensuing kick, Joveljic put his right-footed strike past Paes for his second of the night and ninth of the season. LA controlled the first half possession and outshot Dallas 11-3 in the opening half, but the two sides were tied 1-1 through 45 minutes.