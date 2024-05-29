PM highlights ancient heritage of Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted that Pakistan was proud of its ancient Buddhist heritage, which flourished in the northwest Pakistan in the shape of Gandhara art and culture, over two thousand years ago.

He underscored the importance that his government attached to interfaith harmony. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of esteemed Buddhist leaders who called on him. The delegation is visiting Pakistan to attend a symposium and an exhibition titled “From Gandhara to the World,” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.