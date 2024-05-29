FPCCI calls for a growth-oriented budget 2024-25 for trade, industry

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Wednesday called for a growth-oriented budget 2024-25 for the trade and industry and also prioritised export-led growth.

The FPCCI suggested the government tax reform for broadening the tax base to revive the businesses in the country and also urged the government to hold thorough consultations with all stakeholders including the business community on the upcoming federal budget.

Chairman FCCPCI Capital Office, Karim Aziz told APP here that in consultation with the business community across Pakistan, FPCCI has finalized its budget proposals, which have been sent to the relevant ministries and called upon the government to incorporate them in the federal budget 2024-25. He said that their implementation would address the key issues of trade and industry, facilitate better growth of business activities, improve tax revenue of the government and help in the revival of the economy. He stressed the need for reforming and simplifying the taxation system in consultation with the real stakeholders.