PAS to hold int’l conference from June 2-4

The Pakistan Academy of Sciences in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences is organizing the International Conference on “Emerging Issues of Environmental Degradation, Natural Hazards, and Water Security” from June 2-4.

According to an official source, this event will bring together renowned scientists, and academics from across the world to debate urgent environmental issues.

The conference intends to address crucial challenges such as environmental degradation, natural disasters, and water security while encouraging debate and collaboration to establish long-term solutions.

The keynote speakers, panel discussions, and technical workshops will allow exchanging innovative research, best practices, and policy suggestions.

This meeting marks a substantial attempt to address environmental challenges via worldwide collaboration and scientific development.

The main objective of this international conference is to unite leading experts, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge, research findings, and practical solutions regarding the pressing challenges of environmental degradation, natural hazards, and water security.