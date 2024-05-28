Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday lost 10 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.30 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.20. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.10 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 68 paisa to close at Rs 301.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of Rs1.04 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.38 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 353.34. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 75.77 and 74.20.