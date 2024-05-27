Famous actress Rani remembered on death anniversary

The thirty-first death anniversary of renowned film actress Nasira Begum known as Rani was observed on Monday. Born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore, Rani made her screen debut in the film Mehboob in 1962. She remained one of the most successful actresses in Pakistan and acted in both Urdu and Punjabi films. Some of her notable films of Rani including Dewar Bhabhi, Hazar Dastan, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Diya Aur Toofan, and Baharo Phool Barsao. She won a Nigar Award for the film ‘Mera Ghar Meri Jannat’ in 1968. She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film ‘Sona Chandi’ in 1986. Rani died of cancer on this day in 1993 in Lahore.