Davis Riley leads at Colonial

Davis Riley had to wait out a 70-minute weather delay before his last shot in the second round at Colonial.

Riley made a 3-foot par putt right after play resumed Friday wrapping up a bogey-free 6-under 64 to get to 10 under at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He was two strokes ahead of Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody after they both shot 65s.

“I was starving, so I got some food, which was nice. Luckily, it was a 3-footer straight up the hill. So wasn´t too much to stress about,” Riley said. “I knocked in about five 3-footers before walking over there to cap off the round. Yeah, hit it center cut and made it.”

After a chip to 3 feet on the 408-yard ninth hole, Riley had to mark his ball and retreat to the nearby clubhouse when the horns went off because of storm cells with lightning that were in the surrounding areas. There were only some brief light raindrops during the delay, and after play resumed.

Buckley was on the green at No. 6, his 15th hole, when the weather delay began. He resumed play with a 6-foot birdie and then parred out to finish a round of 65 at the Colonial course that has been fully restored since last year’s event.