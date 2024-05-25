1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship to commence from May 30th

First PNSC Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship will be played at the Football Stadium KPT Sports complex, Karachi, from May 30th to June 1st 2024. Teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and host Sindh will participate in the championship.

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) is the title sponsor of the championship and Combaxx Sports is co-sponsors in collaboration with Palmolive, Dr Essa Lab, KPT and others. Sindh Softball Association has been given the hosting of the championship.

While addressing the meeting held to finalize the arrangements for the event, President of the Softball Federation of Pakistan Asif Azeem said that in October this year, Pakistan has to participate in the 4th Asian Universities Women’s Softball Championship to be played in Taiwan, in which the age limit for participation by Softball Asia has been set from 18 to 28 years.

The PNSC Inter-Provincial Softball Championship is an excellent platform for the women players of the four provinces in which they can become a part of the national team camp by showing outstanding performance, especially the students of the colleges and universities participating in the teams of the provinces can get the full opportunity from this event to make it to the national team.