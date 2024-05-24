Orging A Democratic Pakistan

Democracy is a form of governance where all individuals have equal participation in legislative decision-making. It is characterized by an implicit agreement between citizens and government representatives, with legitimacy determined by the people’s expectations. The term ‘democracy’ has been used since ancient Greece, with the classical Athenian democracy being the most notable.

The government consisted of an assembly, a 500-person council, an executive branch, and jurors in common law trials. However, the gathering was limited to men above 20, barring foreigners and slaves. Greek philosopher Aristotle believed that the rule of the many was virtuous and proposed regulations to separate and control authority. This type of government, similar to democracy, has not been common throughout history due to its difficulty in implementation. The Romans influenced political philosophers and created the idea of classics, with modern representative democracies modelled after indirect democracies in Rome. Cicero and other Roman thinkers supported democracy and argued for the people’s political and administrative authority.

Democracy has been a common feature of European history during the Middle Ages, with a variety of systems incorporating elections or assemblies. The contemporary judicial and legislative systems are products of feudalism, which placed a strong emphasis on the rights of all people and created a court system to uphold those rights. With the adoption of the Magna Carta in 1215, England saw the establishment of the first elected parliament, the De Montfort Parliament. Through the writings of Niccolo Machiavelli, Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, Montesquieu, Voltaire, Jean Jacques Rousseau, and David Hume, the idea of democracy persisted in Europe in the 18th and 19th centuries. The Corsican Republic became the first country to establish a democratic constitution in 1755. It was the first to be based on Enlightenment ideals and permitted.

Political instability often breeds inconsistent policy-making, while economic adversities like poverty and inequality obstruct democratic progress.

Democratic governments were also developed as a result of the American and French Revolutions when the ideals of political theorists such as Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Alexis de Tocqueville, Voltaire, and Montesquieu inspired the populace. Liberal democracy spread during the 20th century as a result of wars, revolutions, decolonization, and many religious and economic events. As nation-states began to form by 1920, democracy was thriving and spreading rapidly, with the majority of them being representative democracies. According to contemporary democratic philosophy, the rule of law, individual freedom, and personal accountability are essential components of a democratic society. Successful nations that border Western Europe both physically and culturally are now members or prospective members of the European Union.

Democracy stands as an exemplary form of governance contingent upon several prerequisites: universal education, sustained political engagement, absence of inequality and discrimination, effective leadership, and a robust judiciary. Universal education holds pivotal importance within any state, facilitating the cultivation of essential qualities and fostering awareness of citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

It transcends mere academic instruction, serving as a cornerstone in shaping future generations and yielding transformative benefits across economic, social, political, and cultural realms. By equipping children with knowledge and understanding, universal education diminishes poverty, promotes health, and enhances civic participation. It fosters economic prosperity and advances gender parity. Pakistan grapples with the stark reality of having the world’s second-highest count of out-of-school children, constituting 44% of its population. The nation encounters hurdles in both enrolling and retaining underprivileged children, particularly rural girls, within the educational system. Despite approximately 10.7 million boys and 8.6 million girls enrolled at the primary level, the prevalence of out-of-school children escalates post-primary school age, underscoring Pakistan’s failure to achieve universal education – a fundamental prerequisite for nurturing a flourishing democracy.

A flourishing democracy hinges on the active political awareness of its citizens, robust public discourse, and the safeguarding of fundamental rights. Individuals must have the liberty to exercise their civic freedoms and nurture their identities without constraint.

Eradicating disparities and biases across social, economic, and political domains is imperative, fostering a populace imbued with democratic values. In a democratic framework, every citizen, regardless of stature, is empowered with the right to participate in the electoral process, thus ensuring equality. Social equity forms the bedrock of democratic ideals, necessitating not only the promotion of justice but also the equitable distribution of wealth. Effective leadership is indispensable for the success of democracy, as leaders prioritize the welfare of the state and its people, transcending discord and steering towards progress

An independent and efficient judiciary plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the inherent rights of individuals and upholding constitutional integrity. The judiciary must remain free from political interference, ensuring impartial treatment for all citizens. Judicial autonomy is essential for upholding the rule of law and preserving democratic values. As noted by American jurist William Rawle, a robust judiciary is indispensable for securing public and private rights, adjudicating disputes, dispensing justice, and shielding the innocent from harm and injustice.

To forge a democratic Pakistan, essential tools for success must be wielded. However, significant hurdles stand in the way, including the imperative of ensuring judicial independence and accountability, safeguarding media freedom, navigating economic crises, mitigating military influence, addressing political instability, and managing religious tensions.

Political instability often breeds inconsistent policy-making, while economic adversities like poverty and inequality obstruct democratic progress. While media freedom is indispensable for a resilient democracy, unlawful constraints can suppress diverse viewpoints. Furthermore, overcoming political apathy and enhancing educational attainment are pivotal in cultivating well-informed electorates.

The writer is a PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad. His area of specialization is political development and social change. He can be reached at zafarkhansafdar

@yahoo.com and tweet@zafarkhansafdar