Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves at $14.585 bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan were recorded as $14,585.4 million as those held by the State Bank of Pakistan further inched up to reach $9,157 million in the week ended on May 17. The SBP, in a press release on Thursday, said that the foreign reserves held by it increased by $22 million to $9,157.0 million, while the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks were recorded as $5,428.4 million during the week under review. The total liquid foreign reserves of the country, in the previous week ended on May 10, were $14,626.4 million, including $9,135.5 million held by the SBP and $5,490.9 million by commercial banks.