PIA offers 20% discount to students

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered 20 percent discount for Pakistani students traveling from China to Pakistan.

The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance up to 60 kilograms, an official of the airline told APP here on Thursday.

At present, PIA is operating one weekly flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route on every Sunday.

The students who are planning to go to Pakistan for summer holidays or want to travel to homeland after completion of their educational degrees could take benefit from the discount. Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that a large number of Pakistani students are currently studying in different cities in China.

The discount offered by PIA would greatly facilitate them as they could enjoy both discount in fare and increase in the baggage allowance.