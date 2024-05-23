JAC rejects Punjab Defamation Bill 2024

“The Joint Action Committee has rejected the Punjab Defamation Bill 2024, terming it a ‘black law’, and announced that it will approach the court against this law. This decision was made in an emergency virtual meeting of the Joint Action Committee, attended by representatives of PBA, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ, and other stakeholders, who condemned the bill as a draconian law passed without consulting stakeholders. The committee decided to contact political parties, human rights organizations, and other stakeholders to advance its struggle. The Punjab government’s bill will be challenged in the Lahore High Court, and all options, including boycotts, protests, and sit-ins, will be considered. The JAC clarified that media organizations are not against lawmaking, but consultation with stakeholders is essential before legislation. The JAC pointed out several authoritarian provisions in the Defamation Bill 2024, including malicious tribunals, fines, and restrictions on freedom of expression, which aim to suppress freedom of expression, journalistic freedom, and basic human rights. Two journalist organizations, APNS and PPF, sent proposals/recommendations, but none were considered, and the black law was passed hastily, which is enough to reveal the government’s malice and the intentions behind this bill. In the meeting, various committees were formed to consult with stakeholders on matters including contacts and legal affairs.”